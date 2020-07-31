Case of driver accused over death of Belfast man Seamus Conlon is adjourned

Seamus Conlon died after he was struck by a Vauxhall Vectra on the Whiterock Road last August. The 70-year-old has just attended a funeral at the City Cemetery when the fatal collision occurred.

The man charged with causing his death by dangerous driving - Michael Patrick Loughran - appeared at a remote hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, July 31, via a videolink with Maghaberry.Also attending the hearing remotely were relatives of Mr Conlon.The 33-year-old accused, whose address was given as Maghaberry, was due to enter pleas to a total of eight offences arising from the incident.The charges include causing Mr Conlon's death by dangerous driving on the Whiterock Road on August 3, aggravated vehicle taking causing death and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.During the hearing, Loughran spoke to confirm his name and date of birth. He was then addressed by Judge David McFarland, who told him he was going to arraigned and would be asked to enter pleas to the charges.At this point, defence barrister Sean O'Hare said there had been "preliminary discussions between the prosecution and defence", and that he sought a further consultation with his client.The barrister said this consultation is taking place on August 9, and asked that the arraignment be adjourned to August 11.After no objections to this were raised by the Crown barrister, Judge McFarland said it was "appropriate" to adjourn the matter, and agreed to list the case again on August 11.The judge concluded the hearing by saying: "Mr Loughran is in custody. He will continue to be in custody and will be produced on that day by the Prison Service."