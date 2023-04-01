Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and senior officials were granted ‘superinjunction’ over office recordings

Reporting restrictions preventing the Belfast Telegraph from covering proceedings were successfully overturned in the High Court

A Northern Ireland council and four senior officials have obtained an interim injunction preventing the publication of details of secret recordings made at council offices.

At the High Court yesterday, Mediahuis UK successfully challenged reporting restrictions preventing the Belfast Telegraph from reporting on the development. An interim injunction granted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and four senior officials on March 3 was accompanied by an order preventing reporting of those proceedings, the effect of which is akin to a superinjunction.

David Dunlop KC, counsel for Mediahuis UK, instructed by Fergal McGoldrick, made the case that the restriction was inappropriate in the circumstances of the case.

Written submissions made by Mediahuis UK included that Causeway council is a publicly funded, public and democratically elected authority and public funds are likely to have been used to obtain the interim injunction. This, it was contended, is a matter of considerable public interest.

It was argued that the council has been identified in a number of existing media reports as an organisation whose officials’ conversations were recorded and posted online. Counsel for the plaintiffs —Tony McGleenan KC — accepted that the terms of the reporting restriction would need to be amended to permit reporting of proceedings.

Submissions were also heard from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillor Pádraig McShane and David Alexander, a member of the public.

Mr McShane said he had submitted an affidavit to the court in relation to whether the council in question had the authority to proceed with legal action and raised concerns over its funding.

Mr Alexander said he felt an affidavit submitted by the plaintiffs contained “misleading information” and that he had been denied access to the affidavit.

He sought and received the court’s permission to share the recordings with the PSNI.

Mr McGleenan offered no objection to the request and said the contents of the recordings were already in the public domain.

The court indicated that it may not have been necessary to seek the court’s permission to share the recordings with police but the judge confirmed he was content for him to do.

A continuation of the injunction preventing publication of information relating to the recordings was granted, with a new date of May 5 set for the interim injunction to be reviewed.