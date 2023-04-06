Causeway councillor convicted after Orange parade protest contesting upcoming elections

Padraig McShane being arrested after an altercation during the parade in Ballycastle

Councillor Padraig McShane says his two-month suspension from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will not prevent him running in the upcoming May elections.

McShane, an Independent councillor for the Glens, has described the suspension as a “technical acquittal” and said it will not prevent him “seeking a new mandate”.

The suspension will begin on April 8.

Delivering the decision, Northern Ireland Local Government assistant commissioner Katrin Shaw said that while “ordinarily it would run for two months, it would be affected by the local government elections scheduled to take place on on May 18, 2023”.

As such she said that “in accordance with the terms of the Local Government (Northern Ireland) Act 2014 councillor McShane’s period of suspension would therefore run from April 8, 2023 for remainder of his term of office.”

Councillor McShane said: “The suspension imposed was for two months. In essence it is a technical acquittal. In real terms what this decision means is that I will miss one full council meeting. That meeting in late April will be limited in its context and agenda owing to imminent elections.

“The suspension will conclude at the local government elections and will not prevent me seeking a new mandate from the people of the Glens of Antrim.”

The suspension was handed down following an adjudication hearing held last month by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards into councillor McShane’s arrest in the Diamond area of Ballycastle on July 12, 2016.

Before the arrest, the politician had been at a protest at Altananam Park, Ballycastle, regarding an Orange Order Parade that day.

The following year, he was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates Court for resisting police, disorderly behaviour in a public place and taking part in an un-notified protest meeting.

Last month’s hearing found that “a member of the public, in possession of the facts, would reasonably consider that councillor McShane’s conduct was such that it brought his position as a councillor into disrepute”.

However Ms Shaw said that councillor McShane’s “convictions were of a personal nature and, as such, his actions had not brought his council into disrepute”.

Mitigating factors in the case included councillor McShane’s co-operation with the investigation and adjudication process and his recent role in council governance issues.

Councillor McShane said: “Following my comprehensive submissions to the hearing, I am satisfied the commissioner recognised and credited me with the unique task I’d undertaken in relation to serious governance issues in Causeway Coast and Glens Council. The delay in the suspension to April 8 will allow me to complete that very important work.”