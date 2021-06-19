CCTV footage of Lunney kidnap is shown to court

Defence for four accused men challenging admissibility of video

A court has seen CCTV footage alleged to show the moment Co Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney was abducted from outside his home and driven off in the boot of a car.

Video clips and stills show two cars moving towards Mr Lunney’s Derrylin home minutes before he was taken away in the boot of a black Audi, the prosecution said.

The car alleged to have been carrying Mr Lunney is seen on the footage driving south across the border and through Co Cavan.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of the CCTV evidence, which was played yesterday in the non-jury Special Criminal Court trial in Dublin of four men charged over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping and torture by a masked gang in 2019.

The images do not show Mr Lunney or his assailants.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director (52) was bundled into a car outside his home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved ‘QIH’ into his chest with the knife and told him it was so he would “remember” before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Co Cavan, the court has previously heard.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences” and owned the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly held.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

Yesterday, Detective Garda Alan Jones was in the witness box as the court was shown footage of a silver van with distinctive red “lightning bolts” on the sides being driven out of an apartment complex car park in north inner city Dublin just after 1pm on September 17.

Footage and stills show what the prosecution claims is this van travelling across the country to Co Cavan.

The court then saw a clip of a black saloon that prosecutor Sean Guerin SC said was “consistent with an Audi” being driven in Crossdoney, Co Cavan, at 3.55pm.

Footage showed Mr Lunney’s car leaving work at QIH on Ballyconnell Road at 6.26pm.

At 6.36pm, Mr Lunney’s off-road vehicle is seen driving up his laneway.

At 6.39pm a black saloon pulls out of Mr Lunney’s laneway.

Clips and stills then show a black saloon being driven south of the border through Co Cavan.

“We will be saying this is the journey taken by the Audi vehicle with Mr Lunney in the boot,” Mr Guerin said.

Mr Lunney, who gave evidence earlier in the trial, sat in the courtroom watching as the footage was played back.

The trial continues.