CCTV footage sought in case of ex-GAA star Fergal Doherty accused of manslaughter

The prosecution is awaiting enhanced CCTV footage in the case against a former GAA star accused of manslaughter, a court heard today.

Former Derry football team captain Fergal Doherty (41) — who is also owns a Co Antrim bar — is accused of the manslaughter of Aaron Law in October last year.

Relatives of Mr Law sitting in public gallery of Ballymena Magistrates Court today, heard how the file against Doherty “has been received from the police” but there’s a report still outstanding.

“There is an enhanced CCTV report that’s been requested from an external company in England and that is to be received in the next two to three weeks,” said the lawyer.

Doherty, from Main Street in Portglenone, is on bail charged with the manslaughter of Mr Law on October 30 last year.

The 34-year-old father-of-two, who was from Portglenone, was found lying unconscious outside Doherty’s bar at about 1:10am that Sunday.

Mr Law had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital but tragically later died.

When Doherty initially appeared in court, it was alleged that Mr Law had been at a stag party at Pat’s Bar but had to be escorted outside by a doorman.

Aaron Law with his children Grace and Harry

The court heard claims that Mr Law swung a punch. Doherty claims to have swung a single punch in self-defence after being struck at first.

It is the police case that Mr Law lay unconscious and unattended to, without help or medical assistance, for about 15 minutes at which stage Doherty and the doorman dragged him out of the road and propped him against a wall.

A previous heard heard the Doherty told police that believing Mr Law was drunk and sleeping, he again told his friends in the bar to carry out checks on him.

No medical help was sent for until a member of the public noticed that Mr Law needed medical assistance and it was only then that an ambulance was called and the paramedics in turn contacted the police.

The court heard that Mr Law was taken to hospital but despite medical intervention, life was pronounced extinct at 4.41pm

In court today, the Public Prosecution Service said there was no defence objections to their application for an eight week adjournment and Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer put the case back to June 8.