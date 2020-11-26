Celebrity burglary plot: Accused denies role in Lampard raid

Four people in dock were members of 'supporting cast', court is told

A man accused of being involved in a multi-million-pound celebrity burglary plot told a court he did not think he was getting involved in something illegal when he agreed to meet two "total strangers" suspected of carrying out a raid on Christine Lampard's home.

Multilingual Alexandru Stan (49) agreed he met with two men later accused of burgling the home of Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard and his television presenter wife, Co Down native Christine, in December last year, the first of three linked raids carried out in West London.

But he was only doing so after being contacted by his long-term friend on behalf of the two alleged burglars so he could help them buy a car to find work.

Stan, his friend and the two men dined at what was described to him as one of Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil's favourite Turkish restaurants in Golders Green.

During their meeting, it was agreed Stan would help them change €1,500 to pounds sterling, and to send them pictures of any cars he found to buy, in exchange for a "tip" of £100-200.

Prosecutors said the two men Stan met later raided the Lampards' home, before meeting up with Stan at his home in Harrow, north-west London, to change their clothes after becoming bloodied as they made a hurried exit from the property.

Giving evidence in the dock at Isleworth Crown Court, Stan, a hotel concierge earning less than £10 an hour, said he was pleased to help his long-time friend and make some money on the side.

Stan, who is Romanian, said: "It was the first time in 30 years he (the friend) asked me for help.

"I was happy, for once, he needed me."

His defence counsel, David Jeremy QC, asked: "Did you think you were getting involved in something illegal or illicit that might come back to bite you?"

Stan, a father-of-three who moved to England in 2019 to "fulfil my dream" of getting a university degree, replied: "No." Prosecutors say Stan (49), plus co-defendants Maria Mester (47), Sorin Marcovici (53) and Emil Bogdan Savastru (30), were members of a "supporting cast" to alleged burglars when cash, jewellery and property worth £26m was stolen in the largest domestic burglary plot ever seen in the United Kingdom.

Victims also included the late Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and socialite Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

The alleged burglars cannot be named for legal reasons, although Stan and his co-accused are said to have arranged transport, accommodation and other assistance at various times, before helping launder the proceeds, following the raids during a two week period in December last year.

The defendants deny all charges, including conspiracy to burgle.

The then Christine Bleakley, who hails from Newtownards, married former England captain Frank Lampard in 2015 at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge.

In 2018, Christine had a baby girl, Patricia Charlotte.