Champion horse breeder from Lisburn jailed for sexually abusing teenage girl

Jailing Michael Harold Beattie at Craigavon Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, Judge Peter Irvine KC said given the nature of the offences, the breach of trust and aggravating factors, it was clear the case has crossed the custody threshold.

The 42-year-old will serve half his sentence in jail and the remainder under supervised licence, as well as being put on the sex offenders register for life. A seven-year sexual offences prevention order was also put in place.

With a jury sworn in and ready for trial, Beattie, of Bresagh Road, Lisburn, was rearraigned and made a late dock confession in January to the eight charges he faced.

They included six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child aged between 13 and 16 and two of inciting the same child to engage in sexual activity between December 21, 2018, and March 5, 2019.

Opening the facts of the case for the first time on Friday, prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill told the court how the victim was going to Beattie’s livery stables on the Bresagh Road on an almost daily basis, taking care of her horse and “helping out with chores around the yard”.

“The defendant was well known to her and to the family,” said the lawyer, adding that Beattie had known the girl since she was a young child at primary school.

The offences came to light in March 2019 when a friend of the victim spotted the schoolgirl and Beattie kissing in the yard and called the victim’s sister to tell her.

While the victim denied to her mum and sister that there was anything sexual going on, relatives examined her phone and discovered sexualised text messages with Beattie, a married father-of-one.

The mother and sister contacted Beattie’s wife, and along with the defendant’s mother, confronted him at the horse yard. However, he denied he had done anything wrong.

Police were contacted and while initially, “it’s clear that she wanted to minimise what had happened to protect the defendant and avoid trouble at home for herself”, the victim gave a video-recorded interview with detectives where she outlined how Beattie had “initiated the sexual activity”.

She told officers how Beattie had “come up behind her and kissed her neck”, continuing to kiss her when she turned around. Two weeks after that, the pair were having full sexual intercourse in a caravan at the yard.

Mr Tannahill revealed Beattie told the girl he was “going to leave his wife” for her and that he “wanted people to know about her but not yet because she was too young”.

“She indicated that this was pleasing to her, but was scared by this,” the prosecution said, adding she also “made it clear that none of the sexual activity was forced”.

Beattie was interviewed by police in March and August 2019, but on each occasion he maintained the most sexual contact between the pair had been a “kiss on the cheek”.

“When asked if he was attracted to her, he said he was a married man and claimed the girl had tried to kiss him the other day and he pushed her away, saying he was married,” Mr Tannahill told the court.

On aggravating and mitigating factors to be considered, he conceded that Beattie has a clear record and had admitted his guilt, but any credit must recognise that it was at the last minute.

There were also multiple aggravating features including breach of trust, the significant age gap, that he initiated the sexual activity and the harm caused to the teenager.

Suggesting the relationship was akin to that “between a coach and an athlete”, Mr Tannahill explained when assessing the level of the breach of trust, “the court may take the view that teenage girls who are interested in horses tend to be very interested in everything that goes with horses and in the yard”.

He revealed that, in her victim impact statement, the girl now realises Beattie “used and abused her and believes that she was groomed”.

Describing the case as representing a “spectacular fall from grace”, defence counsel Rosemary Walsh said Beattie is remorseful, acknowledges the harm that has been caused to the girl, and submitted that in addition to any prison sentence, there will be an impact on the defendant for years to come.

“This is a small jurisdiction and the particular line of work that he was involved in is one where people talk, so his offending and the publicity surrounding it will be a significant impact on his reputation,” she added.

Judge Irvine said he was satisfied Beattie had “engaged in a course of grooming” his victim and that he had had made “a number of remarks which were clearly designed to appeal to the injured party, and in effect, designed to encourage her to take part in this activity.”

“It is absolutely clear that this activity has had a detrimental effect on not only her mental health, but also on her general wellbeing,” he noted.

Judge Irvine told Beattie if he had not admitted his guilt, thereby saving the victim the “undoubted ordeal” of having to give evidence, he would have received a five-year sentence instead.