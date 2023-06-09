Charge withdrawn against child rapist accused of sex offenders register breach

A child rapist accused of breaching the sex offenders register has had the charge against him withdrawn today.

No explanation was given to Craigavon Magistrates Court as to the reasons why, but a prosecuting lawyer said he was withdrawing the charge against Brandon Rainey.

The 26-year-old sex offender, currently of no fixed abode but who previously resided at Corcreeny Place in Lurgan, was charged with breaching the requirements of the sex offenders register on February 24 by failing to notifying police or his designated risk manager of any new address.

Previous courts heard that Rainey’s father had alerted police when “he failed to reside at home for two days, with no contact”, so police located and arrested him.

Previously, Rainey sparked a province-wide hunt when he fled a medium-secure mental health unit in February last year.

On February 12, while held at the Shannon Clinic in south Belfast, category-three sex offender Rainey went out for a cigarette. However, staff at the Covid-19 testing centre at the entrance to Knockbracken “saw him getting into a silver taxi”, which drove off.

The disappearance of the high-risk sex offender sparked a search involving a “large-scale police operation with many officers, patrol cars and the police helicopter”, a prosecuting lawyer told a court last year, adding that Rainey managed to evade arrest for four days “with the assistance of family members”.

When he was arrested, he told police he was aware of the terms of his sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) but that he had wanted to visit his brother in Ballymena.

The court heard that the 10-year SOPO was initially imposed in 2015 at Downpatrick Crown Court. In that case, Rainey was jailed for rape and sexual assault after the mother of a 12-year-old girl caught him in bed with her daughter.

Within hours of being freed in 2016 Rainey was re-arrested and detained after a probation officer told a court the rapist planned to “get off his head and have sex on the day of his release”.