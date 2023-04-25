Charges against Dublin men accused of Belfast gang rape to be dropped

Sex charges against three Dublin men accused of the gang rape of a woman in a Belfast hotel room are to be dropped, a senior barrister revealed today.

Prosecuting KC Philip Mateer told Craigavon Crown Court that, as a result of a meeting, “the [Public Prosecution Service] directors’ office has instructed me not to proceed with the case”.

He said he was applying to have the charges left on the books, “not to be proceeded with without the leave of this court or the Court of Appeal”.

The three defendants — Conor Lawlor (20), from Bannow Road, Cabra; Jake O’Sullivan (18), from Barnamore Grove, Finglas; Cameron Kynes (18), from St Jarlath Road, Cabra — had signed in to watch proceedings via video-link.

Lawlor and Kynes are charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration arising from an incident at the Balmoral Hotel, Belfast, on April 2 last year, while O’Sullivan is charged with oral rape and the sexual assault offences.

Giving evidence during a previous hearing, Detective Constable McAnulty said the trio were arrested shortly after the night porter at the Balmoral Hotel made a 999 call just after 3am on April 2 when the complainant alleged she had been raped.

He said that, according to the complainant, she had met the defendants in a bar in Belfast and “liked one of them” so went back to his hotel, but then she “passed out” and awoke to find the defendants “pulling her dress off”.

The court also heard allegations that the defendants “had been recording the incident on mobile phones”, with police in possession of some of that footage.

In court today, Mr Mateer confirmed a decision had been made that the evidential test was now not met, hence the decision to discontinue the prosecution.

Barristers for the defendants said, given that stance, they wished for formal not-guilty verdicts to be recorded against their names.

For that to happen, a jury will have to be sworn, so Judge Patrick Lynch KC adjourned the case for a week to allow that to be arranged.