Charges linked to murder of Karol Kelly in Derry dropped on morning of trial

A man who was due to stand trial for charges linked to the murder of father-of-five Karol Kelly in Londonderry has walked free after all charges against him were dropped.

Aaron Coleman, of Montrose Gardens, in the city, had been due to stand trial on Monday, October 12, charged with three offences linked to the murder of Mr Kelly.

He had denied two charges of entering as a trespasser a house on Grafton Street with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on two men.

He had also denied a further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a third man.

The offences were alleged to have occurred on March 4, 2018, at the same location and on the same date where and when Mr Kelly was stabbed to death.

Two brothers, Gary and Sean Anderson, both aged in their twenties and both from Grafton Street, remain in custody charged with murdering Mr Kelly.

The two co-defendants deny the murder charge and a date for their trial has yet to be fixed.

In court a barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told Judge Philip Babington that she was offering no evidence against the defendant.

Judge Babington then instructed the jurors who had been empanelled to hear the case to return a verdict of not guilty by direction.