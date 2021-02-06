Charges over £3 million worth of illicit cigarettes

Daniel Thomas Ruddy faces three charges under the Customs and Excise Act following an HMRC seizure last May

A MAN has appeared in court accused of being involved in smuggling £3 million worth of illicit cigarettes.

Daniel Thomas Ruddy faces three charges under the Customs and Excise Act following an HMRC seizure last May.

He is further accused of converting criminal property, namely money, on dates between May 27 and 30 last year.

A prosecution lawyer told Belfast magistrates court on Saturday the 35-year-old was resident in the Republic of Ireland and that his proposed bail address in Carlingford was outside the jurisdiction.

Ruddy’s lawyer said that co-accused in the case had been allowed to sign bail at police stations in Northern Ireland while living in the Republic.

He added that their bail conditions had been further relaxed due to Covid-19 restrictions and that Ruddy’s wife was heavily pregnant.

District Judge Amanda Henderson agreed to release Ruddy on his own bail of £500 with a cash surety of £5,000 to be lodged with the court.

The case adjourned to be heard at Newry Magistrates’ Court on February 17.