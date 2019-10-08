Charlotte Murray's family plead with killer chef Johnny Miller to tell them where her body is

Charlotte Murray'stwin sister Denise, at Dungannon Crown Court after a jury had unanimously found chef Johnny Miller 'guilty' of murdering her

The family of Charlotte Murray has appealed to her killer and ex-fiancee, chef Johnny Miller, "to do the right thing, the honourable thing" and reveal where he disposed of her body seven years ago.

Their appeal, read by her identical twin sister Denise, outside Dungannonn Crown Court, followed the earlier unanimous conviction of the 48-year-old chef for the murder of his then 34-year-old former fiancee.

Surrounded by family and friends, Denise said: "Today we have received justice for our sister Charlotte ... a day our family and especially our mother have waited patiently for".

While the family thanked the jury of eight men and four women "for taking the time out of their lives and delivering the correct verdict ... we still do not have Charlotte back".

Denise said that the family were "now appealing to Mr Miller to do the decent thing, the honourable thing and let us know where Charlotte's body is, so we can bring her home.

"We would appeal to anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Charlotte's remains to make contact with the police so she can be returned to us and let us grieve properly".

Miller buried his head into his hands, sighing deeply as the foreman of the Dungannon Crown Court jury of eight men and four women announced their unanimous verdict after three hours deliberation, over two days, that he was guilty of killing his then 34-year-old former girlfriend between October 31 and November 2, 2012.

He has been jailed for life at the end of the four-week trial.

Charlotte Murray's mum Mary and twin sister Denise, (right) leave Dungannon Crown Court after a jury had unanimously found chef Johnny Miller 'guilty' of murdering her

