Chef jailed after burgling Belfast hotel he once worked at

A chef who burgled a Belfast hotel where he once worked has been jailed for six months.

Peter Kropak also used a stolen bank card to pay for food and then complained about what he received at the Titanic Hotel.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary, fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court he made a £20 purchase during an initial drunken incident on May 3 this year.

A prosecution lawyer said: “He complained about the food, got a refund back on the card and left the premises.”

The card had allegedly been stolen from a hotel employee’s backpack.

Kropak returned the next day and was discovered in a disabled toilet wearing a coat belonging to a member of staff.

When police located him later at a nearby bridge, he also had a carton of cooking wine stolen from the accommodation.

Defence solicitor Ruairi Gillen disclosed that Kropak is a chef by trade who worked at the hotel at one stage.

The defendant, who has lived in Northern Ireland for 11 years, started abusing drugs after suffering a mini stroke, the court heard.

Mr Gillen added: “He has little recollection of these events.”

Imposing prison sentences for the offences, District Judge Steven Keown confirmed: “(There will be) a total of six months.”