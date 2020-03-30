Chef who urinated in ambulance avoids prison

Imposing a ten-month suspended sentence on Remigijus Jagela, a judge warned that any such behaviour will not be tolerated during the Covid-19 crisis.Jagela, a Lithuanian national of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of criminal damage.Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the ambulance was called out to provide assistance to him at an address in Newtownabbey on Saturday.According to the prosecution Jagela had been too intoxicated to walk at the time.But after being placed in the vehicle he spat on it and urinated over a seat, the court heard.A Crown lawyer confirmed the ambulance then had to be removed from service for a period to undergo a deep clean."This is serious at this time when ambulances are required," she stressed.Jagela's solicitor said he had urinated because he was unable to hold it in any longer."He accepts he was drunk, he's ashamed of his behaviour and extremely sorry," she added.The court heard Jagela worked as a chef until being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.Suspending the ten-month jail term for a year, District Judge George Conner emphasised the seriousness of the offence.He said: "This sort of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated, particularly in the current situation."