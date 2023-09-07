Child rape accused extradited from Bulgaria denies five charges against him

An alleged child rapist who was extradited back to NI from Bulgaria on Thursday denied five charges against him

Hamid Halbryan Hamid appeared at Newry Crown Court by video-link from prison where, speaking through an interpreter, the 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to each of the five charges against him.

Hamid, with an address on Armagh Street, Newtownhamilton, faces offences alleged to have been committed on May 16, 2019 including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault of a child and inciting child sexual activity.

None of the surrounding circumstances have opened in court but in a police press release earlier this year, Chief Inspector Fox said Hamid was extradited by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in relation to child sexual offences.

In court today, Judge Gordon Kerr KC scheduled the trial to begin on November 27 and he remanded Hamid back into custody in the meantime.