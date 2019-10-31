Chinese national remanded over £460k cannabis seizure

A 54-year-old man has been remanded in custody on charges linked to a suspected £460,000 cannabis seizure.

Chinese national Cheng Fang Zheng was arrested during a police operation in north Belfast and Larne.

Officers from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, aided by Border Force representatives, carried out the raids on Wednesday.

Zheng, of Duncairn Gardens in Belfast, appeared before the city's Magistrates' Court on a total of eight charges.

They include counts of possessing and conspiring to supply cannabis, along with aiding and abetting the importation of a controlled drug.

He is also accused of illegal entry to the United Kingdom and having a false identity document, namely a passport.

Handcuffed and wearing a grey tracksuit, Zheng nodded to confirm he understood the charges put to him through a translator.

An investigating detective said she could connect him to the alleged offences.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

Judge Philip Mateer QC remanded Zheng in custody, to appear again by video-link on November 28.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old woman arrested as part of the same investigation has been released on police bail awaiting further enquiries