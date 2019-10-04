Chinese takeaway owner ordered to hand over £47,000 for employing illegal worker

A Chinese woman caught employing an immigration offender at her Lisburn takeaway has been ordered to pay back more than £47,000 in criminal profits

The confiscation order for £47,379.90 was granted at Craigavon Crown Court against Yan Yun He (39). It follows an investigation by Immigration Enforcement's Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) team.

A judge ruled that this was the proportioned amount of criminal benefit that He profited from running her business using an illegal worker. If He fails to pay up within three months she will face nine months' imprisonment and will still owe the money.

He had been arrested on January 20, 2017 by CFI officers at the takeaway restaurant, The Emperor, that she ran in Longstone Street.

A man ran from the rear of the takeaway before being detained by officers. The person was a Chinese national without leave to remain or permission to take paid employment in the UK.

He was arrested and subsequently admitted facilitating unlawful entry to the UK and possessing criminal property. At an earlier hearing at Craigavon Crown Court she was sentenced to three months' imprisonment suspended for three years to run concurrently on each charge.

Deputy director Dave Magrath from CFI said: "Not only are we targeting and prosecuting criminals involved in immigration crime, but we are also determined that offenders should not profit from their criminal activity."