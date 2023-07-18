Chloe Mitchell: Accused has charge of assisting alleged killer ‘withdrawn without prejudice’

The case against Ryan Johnston Gordon was due to be mentioned on August 3 but it was brought forward to today and a prosecuting lawyer confirmed to Antrim Magistrates Court, siting in Ballymena, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) are “withdrawing the charge without prejudice, to proceed by way of report.”

Gordon, (34), from Nursery Close in Ballymena, had been charged with assisting an offender in that “knowing or believing” Chloe Mitchell had been murdered by Brandon Rainey, he assisted an offender by concealing evidence “intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of Rainey.

Rainey, (26), from James Street in Ballymena, is in custody accused of the murder of 21-year-old Ms Mitchell on a date unknown between June 2-5, this year.

It is understood that when they were charged, Rainey told officers he was “not guilty” while care assistant Gordon claimed, “I definitely wouldn’t.”

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre and detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Brandon Rainey

Rainey is due to appear again on August 3.

A PPS spokesperson said: “The PPS can confirm that a charge of assisting offenders against a 35-year-old man has been withdrawn and the case against him will proceed by way of report to the PPS.

"This means that the PPS will carefully consider all the available evidence and a prosecution decision will issue in due course. The accused is not required to appear at court before that decision has been taken.

“Colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have explained this development to Chloe’s family and the family will continue to be kept informed as the case progresses.

“A charge of murder against a 26-year-old man remains in place. There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings.”