Chloe Mitchell: Brandon John Rainey appears in court charged with murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

He was remanded in custody until July 6.

Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, also appeared in court charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Chloe Mitchell between June 2 and June 5.

Gordon was remanded into custody following the brief mention at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The court heard a bail application will be made next week on Tuesday June 20.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating Ms Mitchell's disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in the town.

