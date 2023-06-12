Chloe Mitchell case has cast a shadow over Ballymena, says Ian Paisley

Police recover a body in the search for missing woman Chloe Mitchell on June 11th 2023 (Photo: Kevin Scott)

News that human remains have been found in the search for a missing Ballymena woman has cast “a terrible shadow over the town,” Ian Paisley has said.

Two men, aged 26 and 34, were charged in connection with the murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell (21) today (Monday). They are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court this morning.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, the North Antrim MP said it was “an absolute tragedy and something that we didn’t want to hear.

“A terrible shadow over the town and the sadness, I think, is palpable.”

Chloe, who had been described as a high-risk missing person, was last seen on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, June 3.

Last night, a murder investigation was launched after the discovery of “suspected human remains” at a flat in the James Street area of the town.

He extended his condolences to the young Harryville woman’s family, adding: “I listen to the words of Chloe’s brother, Phillip, when he said that the family’s broken.

“I think a lot of people will be broken by it. But most importantly our love and care has to go to the family.”

The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days.

Members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisted police in the major search operation in Ballymena.

He also extended his thanks to the members of the community who aided search efforts.

He said “I think it is important to pay a huge thank you and gratitude to the volunteers, the teams of people who went out and searched in hope, only to have despair at the end of that.

“They showed great courage and valour,” he continued.

“I think they have to be commended.

“I hope the police can now get through this as quickly as possible. I’m glad there have been arrests, obviously we have to wait and see what happens in court today.

“We hope that justice will be swift and certain.”

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on Friday, June 2

Michelle O’Neill has also tweeted in support of Chloe’s friends, family and community.

She said: “My heart goes out to the family, friends and local community to which Chloe Mitchell proudly loved and belonged, as they come to terms with the devastating news.”

The Sinn Féin leader also said the case highlighted the “horrific reality” of women’s safety issues in Northern Ireland.

“Women and girls in this society need to be safe and sadly, we are seeing the horrific reality that this isn’t the case," she added.

“Chloe’s family need justice. I appeal to anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance & murder to contact police.”