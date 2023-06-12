Chloe Mitchell murder accused previously escaped three times from secure mental health facility, court told

Brandon John Rainey (right) is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell

The man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell (21) had absconded to the Ballymena area three times from a secure mental health facility, a court has heard.

Unemployed Brandon John Rainey (27), of James St, Ballymena, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2 and June 5 this year, he replied “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges.

Detective Inspector Foreman told the court she could connect the accused to the charges.

Defence for Rainey made an application that the defendant be remanded at the Shannon Clinic - a secure psychiatric unit in Belfast - rather than at HMP Maghaberry.

Counsel Neil Moore said the defendant was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic and argued he should be detained in the facility under Article 43 of the 1986 Mental Health Order.

The court heard Rainey had previously been a resident at the clinic and had been subject to a tribunal in August 2022 to assess him for release.

The tribunal ruled that he “should not be released”, but a full hearing 14 days later overturned the decision, leading to Rainey’s release.

Police objected to the application and said Rainey should be remanded at Maghaberry as he had previously absconded three times from the facility.

On each occasion, he was located in the Ballymena area, which DI Foreman said indicated a “propensity to return to the area”.

District Judge King refused the defence application, remanding Rainey at HMP Maghaberry to appear before the court again on July 6.

“It is of note that there have been three reported escapes from that facility, so I’m not minded to return him to anywhere apart from HMP Maghaberry,” said the judge.

Also appearing via video link was co-accused Ryan Johnston Gordon (34) of Nursery Close, Ballymena.

Johnston replied “yes” to indicate he understood the charge against him of assisting an offender.

Defence counsel Stephen McNamara indicated that Gordon also suffered from mental health issues, and that more time was required to prepare his bail application.

Judge King agreed to adjourn the bail application until June 20.

Chloe Mitchell – previously described by police as a “high-risk missing person” - disappeared after being last seen on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in the early hours of Saturday June 3.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched on Sunday evening following the discovery of “suspected human remains” at a flat in the James St area of the town.

Forensic officers attended the flat after the property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

Both Rainey and Gordon were arrested on Monday June 5, and remained in custody last week as extensive searches of the Ballymena area took place to locate Ms Mitchell.

North Antrim TUV MLA Jim Allister was present in court for the hearing on Monday morning, having previously described Ms Mitchell’s death as a “tragic loss”.

“This sad news in Ballymena will evoke great sympathy and support for the Mitchell family,” he said.

“The emergency services and volunteer search and rescue participants, along with many locals from the community, rallied round with great fortitude, but now all must face this sad news.”

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill also tweeted in support of Chloe’s friends, family and community.

"My heart goes out to the family, friends and local community to which Chloe Mitchell proudly loved and belonged, as they come to terms with the devastating news,” she said.

"Women and girls in this society need to be safe and sadly, we are seeing the horrific reality that this isn’t the case.

"I appeal to anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to contact police.”