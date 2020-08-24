Christine Connor jailed for 20 years over pipe bomb murder bid on police in Belfast

Last month Judge Stephen Fowler QC found Christine Connor guilty of four offences of attempted murder and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life which related to two incidents in the north of the city in May 2013.

These included an attack on police who were lured to the scene by a bogus 999 call she made claiming to be the victim of domestic violence.

At a remote hearing on Monday, August 24, Connor (34) appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video link from the women's prison at Hydebank Wood jail in the south of the city.Judge Fowler described the attack on police as both "cynical and sinister'' and told the hearing that it was an attempt by Connor to "lure police into an ambush'' by making a hoax call claiming to be the victim of domestic abuse requiring urgent police assistance.

A footprint found at scene

"The defendant knew that police would regard a domestic violence situation as a high priority.''The judge added that one of the devices landed at the right foot of a PSNI officer who was "entirely fortuitous to escape with his life'' and sustained ringing in his ear, abrasions to his legs and significant post traumatic stress disorder and the events "were terrifying for all those caught up in them''.

CCTV footage showing Christine Connor

Judge Fowler said the offences Connor had been convicted of where both "serious and specified'' and after careful consideration he found the defendant posed a danger to the public in the future and also posed a serious risk of serious harm."The aim and intentions behind these attacks was to kill police....the devices were effective anti-personnel devices and their planning and deployment were detailed''.The judge added: "The defendant was the driving force behind the attacks, securing the making of the pipe bombs, the reconnoitre of the attack locations and throwing the bombs."In my view she remains a committed dissident republican and nothing has changed. She is still wedded to violence."Her pivotal role in these attacks demonstrated a commitment to the dissident republican cause and a willingness to murder to further those ends. She has also shown no remorse.''Judge Fowler said there were a number of aggravating features in the case.

In mitigation, the judge said he took into account Connor's significant ill health, her mental health and her clinical obesity which made her vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 in prison.He also noted defence submissions that she had not committed any further offending while on bail for the terrorist offences.Judge Fowler concluded by stating that given Connor's poor health he was imposing a sentence of 20 years in prison on the defendant.During her trial at Belfast Crown Court, the prosecution outlined how in the first incident on May 16, 2013, Connor undertook a trial run and threw a pipe bomb on the Ligoniel Road. In the early hours, she made a 999 call and claimed that a device had been left on a wall at a house.A couple driving home from the airport were travelling on the road when the device exploded, but no damage was caused to their vehicle.She again made a bogus 999 call to police at around 2am on May 28, 2013 with the intention of luring police to the Crumlin Road.During the call, Connor rang the PSNI to tearfully claim her name was Gemma and that she had been punched by her boyfriend.Police attended a house on the Crumlin Road, and as one officer was knocking the front door, a pipe bomb was thrown at another officer from a nearby alleyway, who had to take cover.At the scene police found evidence connecting Connor to the attack, including a hoodie top which bore her blood and which was found in a skip at the opposite end of the alleyway.Also found close to the alley were a Tesco bag, gloves with her DNA on them and her Nokia phone. In addition, the judge noted that she left her boot imprint in dog faeces in the alleyway.Connor, whose address is subject to a reporting restriction, was charged with - and denied - attempted murder, two counts of causing an explosion likely to endanger life and the preparation of terrorist acts.She was charged alongside Stuart Downes from Shrewsbury. The 31-year old was subsequently granted bail, and was found dead in woodland near his home in June 2016.The Crown said its case was built on a "combination of circumstantial, physical and forensic evidence", and that she and Downes were "engaged in the preparation of terrorist acts, between February and May 2013".The pair had researched pipe bombs with Downes purchasing component parts and ensuring they were dispatched to and received in Northern Ireland where they were deployed by Connor.

Stuart Downes

Prosecutors said Connor and Downes met online and established a relationship when Connor was posing as a blonde, Swedish model called Sanne Anderson.When arrested, Connor denied she knew Downes and rejected claims she communicated with him. She continued these denials during the trial - however in his ruling, Judge Fowler said there was overwhelming evidence to suggest otherwise.

Sanne Andersson

A month before the two explosions, an "intense relationship" via SMS and Facebook messages developed between Connor and Downes as they researched information on pipe bombs.During her arrest on May 29, 2013, police searched Connor's home and found two laptops and a phone hidden in a mattress in a bedroom.When these devices were examined a movie file was located which depicts a female walking in north Belfast and talking about police.This video was described as a 'practice run' and this same clip was also located on Downes mobile.

Christine Connor. Picture By: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

An examination of the laptop showed online searches such as 'how to make pipe bombs in your kitchen' had been made.During the trial, Connor gave various explanations about the presence of these items. When asked if she had brought the pipe bombs to the scene in the Tesco bag, Connor said 'don't be ridiculous' and claimed she had water in her bag.But in convicting her of the four offences, Judge Fowler said that having had "the benefit of seeing and hearing the defendant give evidence and be cross-examined ... I found her evasive, argumentative and, when it suited her, refused to answer questions."He said her refusal to answer police questions due to legal advice was "a convenient shield to hide behind", adding he believed she had "invented" the answers she later gave in court to try and explain both her presence and items linked to her at the scene.