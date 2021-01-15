Christine Connor's prison sentence increased by five years over pipe bomb murder bid on police

A woman convicted of trying to murder a police officer in north Belfast is to have her prison sentence increased by five years, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Senior judges held that the 20-year term imposed on Christine Connor for a pipe bomb attack on officers lured to the scene by a hoax 999 call in May 2013 was "unsustainably generous".

With her bid to overturn the guilty verdict also dismissed, Lord Justice McCloskey said: "The attempted murder of any member of the security forces in Northern Ireland is a heinous crime, demanding of condign punishment.

"The offending of Ms Connor is characterised by a multiplicity of aggravating facts and factors and a stark absence of mitigation.

"We substitute a sentence of 25 years imprisonment, accompanied by an extended licence period of four years."

Connor, 35, was found guilty of attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life following a non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court.

According to the prosecution she carried out a trial run on May 16, throwing a pipe bomb on the Ligoniel Road and then phoning to say a device had been left on a wall.

A couple were travelling on the road when the device exploded, but no damage was caused to their vehicle.

Defence lawyers questioned whether a pipe bomb was even used in that incident, therefore calling into question any potential for endangering life.

They contended that it had been wrong to exclude the possibility of the explosion being caused by something else.

In a second incident, a bogus 999 call lured PSNI officers to the Crumlin Road in the early hours of May 28.

Connor, whose previous address in Belfast is subject to reporting restrictions, was said to have been behind the hoax, claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse who needed urgent police assistance.

When officers attended a house in the area a pipe bomb was thrown at them from a nearby alleyway.

At the scene police found evidence linking Connor to the attack, including a hoodie top which bore her blood, as well as a shopping bag containing her phone and gloves with her DNA on them.

She contested a finding at trial that she was the one who actually threw the devices.

But the three appeal judges backed prosecution submissions that even if someone else had thrown the devices, Connor was still responsible as part of a joint enterprise.

Rejecting all grounds advanced by the defence, Lord Justice McCloskey said: "The undisputed evidence was that pipe bombs are constructed with the

aim of showering shrapnel in all directions.

"There was ample evidence to support the judge's finding that the devices were pipe bombs and that, in those circumstances and in light of the other evidence before him, they were likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property."

He held that Connor could still be convicted of attempted murder without finding beyond reasonable doubt that she was the person who had thrown the pipe bombs.

Her participation in the explosions could have taken the form of planning and preparing the attack.

Lord Justice McCloskey confirmed: "This court entertains no concern about the safety of the appellant's conviction."