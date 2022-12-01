Civil servant tried to drug and rape his baby and raped his five-year-old niece, court told

A Co Antrim man tried to drug and rape his toddler and raped his five-year-old niece, a court heard today.

The 39-year-old civil servant is ‘obsessed’ with the girls and also targeted another girl he met online, the court was told.

Police believe he made secret recordings and shared images with another paedophile.

The defendant, who cannot be named to avoid identifying the complainants, was arrested after making disclosures to an undercover officer.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges stretching back over a 14-year period. He faces charges of rape, voyeurism, administering a substance with sexual intent, sexual assault and sexual activity with a child family member, sexual communication and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Further allegations involve making and distributing indecent images, as well as improper use of a public communications network.

The defendant told the undercover officer that he began to molest his daughter when she was two years old and only stopped when she became old enough to understand what was happening.

“He put sleeping tablets in her tea in an attempt to drug and rape her, however the drugs had no effect,” a detective contended.

In other alleged incidents, he took videos of the girl’s private parts as she slept and filmed himself performing sexual acts in her bedroom.

The man also confessed to raping his niece when she was aged five during a sleepover, according to police. He described how he is still sexually attracted to her and tries to get close to her on family holidays.

Neither his daughter nor his niece is fully aware of the offences he is accused of committing.

Earlier this year, the alleged abuse widened out to an unrelated 10-year-old girl living in the Belfast area.

With the man posing as a young boy, social media apps Snapchat and TikTok were used to make contact. During online chats, he persuaded her to send indecent images of herself which were then distributed to “likeminded people”, the court heard.

Images have been located on his phone and in a folder said to have been hidden in the cloud.

Opposing bail, the detective contended: “This offending goes back 14 years, and we believe it has escalated to now contacting people outside the home during the day he’s meant to be working and at night when his family are sleeping.

“This behaviour is compulsive, he has admitted having a fascination with his niece and an obsession with his daughter.”

Following arrest, the defendant claimed anything said to the undercover officer was nothing more than fantasy.

He admitted having videos of his daughter stored on his phone but denied being sexually attracted to her.

Defence counsel Charlene Dempsey described her client’s actions as “deplorable”, but argued there was no evidence that he attempted to physically meet underage children.

“He’s someone sitting behind a computer and engaging in very depraved, online fantasy-type behaviour,” she submitted.

Refusing the man’s bid to be released from custody, however, District Judge Anne Marshall identified a high risk of re-offending.

“His children don’t even know the full extent of it yet,” she pointed out. “There is absolutely no chance I would grant him bail.”

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear in court again later this month.