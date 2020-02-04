Civil Service strike action hits Northern Ireland courts

Court workers outside Laganside Court in Belfast on a Nipsa picket line

Court services in Northern Ireland were disrupted yesterday after further strike action by civil servants.

Court clerks and court assistants who are members of the trade union Nipsa took part in the selective strike action.

A number of workers from Belfast Laganside, Antrim, Ballymena and Coleraine courts took part in the action.

It was the latest phase in a dispute over Civil Service pay and conditions after thousands of civil servants went on strike throughout January.

Nipsa said its members have had a below-inflation pay rise for nine years.

The union added that its members wanted to be treated with the "same urgency as health workers".

Some 15,000 civil servants walked out in a one-day strike on Friday, January 24.

Speaking at the time, Nipsa general secretary Alison Millar said: "Members are angry that they have not had a resolution to their long running dispute on the issue of pay, terms and conditions."