Clogher woman accused of murdering dad-of-four Pat Ward told police she ‘sympathised’ with his family, court told

A Co Tyrone woman accused of murder told police her “heart went out” to the family of her alleged victim, a court heard.

Despite making ‘no comment’ replies to all questions over the course of 18 interviews, Karen Marie McDonald, who is accused of killing Pat Ward, told police of how she sympathised with his family.

“My heart goes out to that family. I did not murder anybody and I did not assist in murdering anybody. I didn’t assault anybody,” she told officers.

The disclosure came as the jury at Dungannon Crown Court heard details of police interviews with McDonald (37), of McCrea Park, Clogher, who denies murdering Mr Ward on February 9, 2019.

Her partner Niall Cox (27), of the same address, who initially also denied the charge, has since pleaded guilty.

The victim, a 30-year-old father of four, suffered severe head trauma and stab wounds. His body was abandoned in an alleyway having been dragged from the scene of a brutal attack.

Pathologist Professor Jack Crane, who carried out a post-mortem examination on Mr Ward, said: "There was extensive blood loss which, combined with the head and chest injuries, were responsible for rapid but not immediate death.”

Some of those who had been socialising with the victim the night before told of him being in good form and enjoying the company.

As the night wore on, Mr Ward made his way to McDonald and Cox’s house while the others went home. At some point after that, he was attacked and trailed from the scene, across a road and abandoned.

The following morning, a neighbour described receiving a call to say there was a dead body in the alleyway. He went to the scene and saw Mr Ward’s body lying on the ground:

“I could tell he was dead… his boxer shorts were round his knees. Another neighbour placed a sheet over Pat to give him privacy,” he said.

On returning to his home, the neighbour saw Mr Ward’s distraught widow, who had just been informed of his death.

Later that day, a man who lived in the area approached the neighbour and claimed to have CCTV footage of Mr Ward being dragged from McDonald’s house to the alleyway.

The neighbour told him to give this to police, but the man refused as "he didn’t want to get involved”.

Meanwhile, police searches of the area recovered Mr Ward’s bloodstained Manchester United shirt, black hooded top and trainers inside a plastic bag, dumped in a field and noted to be wet.

Further bloodied clothing was found in McDonald’s home, some of which was in the washing machine.

Items seized by police and sent for forensic examination included a machete, pick-axe, hatchet, wooden shaft, barbell and a kitchen knife.

A forensic expert explained samples were taken of multiple areas of bloodstaining throughout McDonald’s home, and when analysed, the majority were attributable to Mr Ward’s DNA profile. However, links to Cox and McDonald were also found in the kitchen and living room.

A mop and bucket discovered in the bath contained DNA attributable to Mr Ward and there was evidence consistent with the floor being cleaned.

The trial continues.