Co Antrim carer wins legal bid to challenge alleged mental health failure

A Co Antrim man providing round the clock care for his vulnerable nephew has won High Court permission to challenge an alleged failure to scrutinise community-based mental health treatment.

Paul Herbert was granted leave to seek a judicial review against an oversight body for asserting it does not have a statutory duty to regulate the provision of services to patients.

His nephew Gareth Waterworth, 35, suffers from a serious mental health condition which was compounded by brain injuries he sustained in 2007.

Mr Waterworth had been admitted to care facilities in Belfast due to a suicide risk, but was permitted to leave the unit and walked out onto a main road where he was struck by a bus.

He now lives with his uncle, relying on him for the required 24-hour care and attention.

With the family dissatisfied at the level of support and treatment provided by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Mr Herbert claims the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) has failed in its role as an independent watchdog.

He alleges the body wrongly took the position that it has no legal remit to regulate the provision of mental health services to patients in the community.

Mr Herbert also contends the RQIA is in breach of a duty under Mental Health legislation to intervene and make inquiries where it appears there may be a deficiency in the level of care or treatment.

In its response, the authority highlighted a 2021 High Court decision that the system of supervision and regulation of mental health services in the community was lawful.

But Mr Justice Colton identified a separate and specific issue about the RQIA’s responsibilities in Mr Herbert’s challenge.

Granting leave to apply for judicial review, he listed the case for a full hearing in June.

Welcoming the ruling, Mr Herbert said: “Of major concern to us is the continued distress and anxiety caused by the respondents insisting Gareth’s treatment is adequate. It isn’t.”

He added: “Gareth’s mother Roberta, who sadly isn’t with us anymore, started this fight for Gareth many years ago.

“I have tried to continue where she left off, and I have every intention of finishing her battle.”

His solicitor, Michael Clements of KRW Law, disputed assertions that there is appropriate supervision of community-based mental health services.

Mr Clements also predicted: “This case will affect many other families experiencing the same frustration at the level of mental health treatment available to vulnerable people.”