Co Antrim couple in midst of a divorce jointly charged with fraudulently claiming tax credits

A Co Antrim couple who are in the process of a divorce stood side by side in court today accused of fraud.

David Porter (45) and 42-year-old Janice Porter, both from Glenaan Park in Kells, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court jointly charged with fraudulently claiming tax credits between April 2015 and July 2019.

Mr Porter, who runs a road haulage and transport firm, was further charged with two offences including evading VAT and fraudulently concealing, disguising or transferring £108,367 of criminal property from November 2014 to July 2019.

The case against the couple was set to be returned to the Crown Court on Wednesday, but that was adjourned as Mrs Porter does not have legal representation.

Having heard that Mr Porter’s alleged offences carry a maximum 14-year prison sentence, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Mrs Porter that “it’s a very serous case and I think you should get legal advice”.

Mr Broderick adjourned the case to September 27.