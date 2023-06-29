Co Antrim firm pleads guilty to health and safety breach linked to fatality

Co Antrim company on Thursday pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach linked to a fatality

A Co Antrim company today pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach linked to a fatality.

Tweed Fuels, based on Portmuck Road in Larne, was charged that between May 24 and July 2, 2021 being an employer, “failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of employees”.

In May this year, the company pleaded not guilty to the offence and a trial date was set for September 25, 2023.

At Belfast Crown Court today, defence counsel Frank O'Donoghue KC asked that a representative of Tweed Fuels be re-arraigned on the sole charge.

Stephen Tweed, on behalf of the business, entered the dock and when the charge was put to him again by the court clerk, he replied: “Guilty.”

Judge Paul Ramsey KC set the plea and sentence hearing in the case for July 31, 2023.

Mr O'Donoghue agreed with date, saying the family of the deceased should be informed of the forthcoming proceedings.