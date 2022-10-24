Co Antrim man (33) pleads guilty to Ravenhill Road collision which claimed lives of two men

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road

A Co Antrim man was remanded into custody today after he admitted causing a crash which claimed the lives of two men.

Jon O'Hara and Marian Marius Molan both died following a head-on collision on the Ravenhill Road involving a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia taxi in January.

Adrian Ursu appeared at Belfast Crown Court earlier this month where he denied four charges arising from the fatal crash on the busy city road.

After Ursu denied all four charges, a trial date was scheduled, and the hearing was due to take place in November.

The 33-year-old, from Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey, was back before the same court again today, where a legal application was made to have the charges put to him again.

A clerk of the court then re-arraigned Ursu on all four charges, and he pleaded guilty to each offence.

Ursu admitted causing the deaths of both Jon O'Hara and Marian Marius Molan by driving on the Ravenhill Road without due care and attention when unfit through drink or drugs on January 22, 2022.

Ravenhill Road crash victim Jon O'Hara was one of two deaths caused by the serious two-vehicle collision (Credit: PSNI)

The Romanian national also admitted two charges of causing grievous bodily injury on the same date by driving without due care and attention when unfit through drink or drugs.

After Ursu entered guilty pleas to all four offences, Judge Patricia Smyth was told the Crown would be seeking victim impact statements from the families of the two men who died in the collision.

Judge Smyth was also informed that both a probation and a medical report were being sought on behalf of Ursa.

His barrister then asked if continuing bail could be granted ahead of sentencing - but this request was refused by the Belfast Recorder, who remanded Ursu into custody.

Although no details regarding the fatal crash emerged today, the emergency services were called the scene at around 9pm on Saturday, January 22, following a collision between Ursu's Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia taxi being driven in the opposite direction.

Before being led from the dock by prison staff, Ursu was told he will be sentenced for the four motoring offences on December 12.