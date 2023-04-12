Co Antrim man (34) charged for taking unauthorised photos inside Magilligan

Andrew Donaghy did not appear at Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, but the 34-year-old was charged with two counts of taking photographs inside prison.

The charges allege that on October 4 and between August 1 and 4 October last year Donaghy, from Rossburn Manor, Connor in Ballymena, took a photograph inside a prison, namely HMP Magilligan, “without authorisation”.

As there was no acknowledgment to the Public Prosecution Service summons, Deputy District Judge Jonathan Connolly adjourned the case to an unspecified date.

HMP Magilligan in Limavady is a medium security prison, housing shorter-term adult male prisoners. It also has low-security accommodation, Foyleview, for selected prisoners nearing the end of their sentence.