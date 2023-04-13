Co Antrim man (54) accused of sexual activity with teen girl

A Co Antrim man appeared in court on Thursday accused of sexual activity with a teenage girl

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, 54-year-old Mark Bowman confirmed he understood the four charges against him.

Bowman, from Ransevyn Park in Whitehead, faces three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13-16 by being intentionally engaged in sexual touching of the alleged victim between April 14 and 15 last year.

Bowman was also also charged with attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming of a person he did not believe was 16 or over on May 1 last year.

During a brief Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for the defendant to answer which was conceded by Bowman’s solicitor.

Freeing the defendant on bail, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer returned the case to Antrim Crown Court, scheduling the arraignment to be heard on May 10.