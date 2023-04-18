Co Antrim man accused of biting police officer remanded into custody

A Co Antrim man appeared in court today accused of biting a man and a police officer.

Appearing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, by video-link from police custody, 41-year-old Ronan Desmond Christopher Murray spoke only to confirm he understood the nine charges against him.

On a raft of charges alleged to have been committed on April 9, Murray, from the Staffordstown Road in Randalstown, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He is also accused of having two weapons, a machete and a chisel, with intent to inflict GBH.

Murray is further charged with assaulting and resisting police and four counts of causing criminal damage to windows in two properties and two cars.

According to a police press release at the time, Detective Sergeant McDowell described that at around 11.45pm that Sunday evening, police were called to the Staffordstown Road over reports of a man armed with a knife.

The statement went on to say a man had suffered a bite injury to his leg and damage was caused to property.

In court today, Detective Constable McGuinness gave evidence that he believed he could connect Murray to each of the offences.

As Murray’s defence solicitor confirmed he was not applying for bail, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes remanded the accused into custody and adjourned the case to May 16.