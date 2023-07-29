Co Antrim man accused of stealing jewellery from vulnerable woman

A Co Antrim man has been remanded in custody accused of stealing jewellery from a vulnerable neighbour.

Kurt Graham appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody on Saturday.

The 26-year-old said he understood the charges but added: “I don’t agree with them.”

Graham, from Main Street in Ahoghill, is charged with aggravated burglary of a neighbouring flat where he was armed with a handgun and stole jewellery worth “£1,000 plus”.

He is further charged with possessing a handgun under suspicious circumstances, possessing the handgun without a certificate, having a knife on Main Street, Ahoghill, and fraud by false representation by trying to sell the allegedly stolen jewellery.

A detective constable told the court she believed she could connect Graham to each of the charges.

She said police were objecting to bail due to concerns about the risk of further offences and witness interference.

She outlined how the complainant, a 63-year-old partially deaf lady, told police that on July 24 she awoke to find Graham “standing at her bedroom entrance” and he showed her a “black coloured handgun.”

According to the alleged victim, Graham asked her for a lift to Adair’s Jewellers in Ballymena and she did so but on the way back, she spotted jewellery she owned falling out of a tobacco pouch the defendant had.

“She challenged him about the jewellery,” said the officer, adding that when she went back to the jewellers, she was able to identify some items which belonged to her and those items have been seized by police.

The complainant also found a knife lying in her car which has also been handed to police.

While the incident occurred five days ago, Graham was not arrested until Friday, the court heard.

“The complainant is 63 and has been left extremely frightened, upset and tearful by this incident,” said the detective.

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor John McAtamney, the lawyer claimed that within the complex where Graham and the alleged victim live, front doors were rarely locked. He suggested that neighbours were regularly in and out of each other’s properties.

The officer replied, however, that regardless of whether her door was not locked, Graham did not have permission to go into the alleged victim’s property.

Mr McAtamney argued that Graham had a proposed bail address in Portrush which would keep him well away from Ahoghill and any potential witnesses.

But District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the risk of further offences was too great so “I’m not minded to admit him to bail.”

Remanding Graham into custody, she adjourned the case to August 24.