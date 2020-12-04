Co Antrim man attacked partner shortly after giving birth and threatened baby, court told

A Co Antrim man allegedly attacked his partner shortly after she gave birth and threatened to "carve up" their baby, the High Court was told on Friday.

Prosecutors claimed he brandished a knife and also beat her head against kitchen surfaces as part of a suspected year-long campaign of domestic abuse.

A judge was told the woman is terrified at the prospect of his release from custody.

The 36-year-old accused, who is not being named for legal reasons, faces charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, theft and blackmail.

Opposing his application for bail, Crown lawyer Lauren Cheshire detailed a series of alleged incidents involving damage to the woman's car and being spat in the face.

In August this year the defendant allegedly hit her face off cupboards and banged her head on a kitchen counter.

Ms Cheshire claimed: "He took a bread knife and said to her 'Do you want to play with knives? Do you think you're a big girl?' and held the knife to her face."

The woman was then pushed onto a sofa, grabbed by the hair and head-butted, according to the prosecution.

"She had recently given birth and he is alleged to have kicked her between the legs, causing the stitches to become undone and causing her to bleed," counsel added.

"He told her he would carve up their ten-week-old child, and he would do the same to her."

The defendant is further charged with harassment connected to alleged text messages to the woman.

In one incident he is suspected of sending a biblical quote, the court heard, while another stated: "I still pray for you."

Ms Cheshire said: "She recognised this as a quotation frequently used by the applicant."

On November 14 the man reported her for an unsubstantiated breach of Covid-19 regulations, telling police he had watched a social media video of people at her house.

At one point he also allegedly sent a message threatening suicide.

He was tracked down to an address where police found him hiding in a wardrobe, Ms Cheshire added.

An investigating detective told Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan that the woman is in fear of the defendant securing bail.

"She would be terrified and feels she would have to move out of her house," the detective added.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson argued that his client has made counterclaims against the woman.

"It's murky, with allegations on both sides," he insisted.

"There is contact both ways here and there are unpleasant elements to it."

Adjourning the case, Sir Declan requested a report from social services.