Co Antrim man charged with child sex offences has case sent to Crown Court

A Co Antrim man accused of sex offences against a teenage girl had his case sent to the Crown Court on Tuesday.

Appearing in the dock of Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, 31-year-old Matthew Higham was charged with four offences arising from an alleged incident on June 23 this year.

Higham, from Coolsythe Road in Randalstown, faces two counts of sexual assault and two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 16.

Ordinarily, the Public Prosecution Service has to establish a prima facie case before a case can be elevated to the Crown Court.

But under a new Department of Justice protocol, both the prosecutor and defence solicitor Denis Maloney agreed the case could be sent “straight to the Crown Court”.

Scheduling the arraignment to be heard on September 21, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Higham he was “transferring this matter directly to the Crown Court to expedite the matter given the nature of the offences and the age of the complainant”.