Co Antrim man charged with multiple sex offences against girl (14)

Although he did not appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court, 26-year-old Gareth Williams was charged with six offences of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13-16, all said to have been committed on June 6, last year.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, a police officer said she believed she could connect Williams, from Ballylesson Road, Ballymena, to each of the offences.

Adjourning the case for a week for an update, District Judge Nigel Broderick said given the age of the complainant, “this goes to the top of the list” as regards the papers being prepared.