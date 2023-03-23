Co Antrim man jailed over brutal Christmas Day stabbing

Man armed himself with a knife after asking victim for a ‘fair dig’ fight

Co Antrim man who stabbed his male victim on Christmas morning after 'offering him a fair dig' was handed a six-year sentence on Wednesday

A Co Antrim man who stabbed his male victim on Christmas morning after “offering him a fair dig” was handed a six-year sentence today.

Nicholas Smith (31) — who police say is also known Nicholas Irvine — and his victim had been “trading insults” all through Christmas Eve, Antrim Crown Court was told.

It culminated with Smith, from Randalstown, offering to fight his victim in what the defence said was a “fair dig.”

The victim agreed to the fight unaware that Smith had armed himself with a knife.

After Smith had been punched, he pulled the knife out of his pocket and stabbed the victim four times.

Following sentencing, police welcomed the prison term of Smith, who admitted a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Nicholas Smith subjected his male victim to a brutal attack at a house in the Neillsbrook View estate on Christmas Day.

“The victim was stabbed four times in the back and suffered serious blood loss and a punctured lung.

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that victims receive the justice they deserve.”

In court prosecuting counsel Michael Chambers said CCTV “shows the defendant striking at the victim in a stabbing motion after which the victim can be seen hobbling away from the defendant's address towards his own address where he was to fall bleeding in the stairwell of his own property.”

Paramedics treating the victim had contacted police and when officers arrived at the scene, Smith was named as the assailant and arrested.

Mr Chambers said the bleeding victim was transported by ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital, where he was kept for five days receiving treatment for stab wounds to his buttocks, posterior chest wall and back.

As a result, he suffered a collapsed left lung as well as nerve damage and had to be given a blood transfusion.

When Smith was questioned he told police he “wasn’t the type of man who stabs another man in the back.”

He did admit there had been punches exchanged but then refused to answer further questions.

Although he eventually entered a guilty plea to causing GBH with intent the court heard that Smith had shown “little, if any, real remorse.”

Smith was ordered to serve half his sentence in jail and half under supervised licence conditions.

Judge Alistair Devlin said the authorities had made it clear that “wanton violence between young males is all too prevalent”.

He told Smith, now with an address at Corbally Avenue in Antrim, there were multiple aggravating features including the use of a “highly dangerous weapon”, which he used to inflict more than one wound.

In addition to the jail sentence, Judge Devlin also imposed a five-year Violent Offences Prevention Order.