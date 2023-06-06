Co Antrim man pleads guilty to stealing multiple ‘meal deals’ from shop

A Co Antrim man who repeatedly stole ‘meal deals’ from the same store has admitted 26 shoplifting offences

Keith Kenneth Magill (49) pleaded guilty to charges of stealing food items, all worth £8.74, from Eurospar on various dates between March 27 and April 25 this year.

Magill, of Ballymather Road at Nutt’s Corner, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena where it was revealed he repeatedly stole a wrap, a bag of crisps, chocolate bar and a drink.

The charge sheets reveal that he sometimes committed the thefts on the same day and on consecutive days.

A clearly puzzled District Judge Nigel Broderick enquired how the amounts at each charge could be the same.

A prosecuting lawyer explained he stole “a meal deal in effect — a wrap, a drink, crisps and chocolate.”

The judge adjourned the case to July 18 to seek a report from probation.

He advised Magill, “you chase probation, they don’t chase you”.