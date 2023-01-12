Co Antrim man sentenced following abuse of three young girls over 15-year period

A Co Antrim man who abused three young girls over a near-15-year period was handed a five-year jail sentence today .

Sentencing Martin McKillop at Antrim Crown Court, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC also ordered the 57-year-old to spend a further three years on probation following his release.

McKillop, from the Coast Road in Cushendall, had earlier entered guilty pleas to a total of nine offences, including eight of indecent assault and one of gross indecency, with three charges relating to each victim.

The paedophile’s victims watched proceedings in court by video-link, where the judge told McKillop he had blighted the childhood and teenage years of each of his victims.

In addition to the custody probation order, McKillop was told he will have to sign the police sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Martin McKillop’s actions are reprehensible. He took advantage of his young victims, tormenting them and leaving them feeling scared, when they should have felt safe within their childhood.

“No child should ever have their innocence taken away from them in this way.

“We would like to thank the victims, now adults, for coming forward and speaking out. We know this is not an easy thing to do and commend your bravery for helping bring this abuser to justice.

“We urge anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to report to police. Do not suffer in silence. Call 101 or 999 in cases of emergency.”