Co Antrim man sentenced for two years for sexually assaulting his son’s girlfriend

The defendant, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video-link with Maghaberry

A Co Antrim man who sexually abused his son's girlfriend in a drink-fuelled incident was handed a two-year sentence today.

The 60-year-old admitted two charges of sexual assault which he committed in the bedroom of his home in June 2018.

As he imposed the sentence — which was divided equally between a year in jail followed by a year on licence — Judge Stephen Fowler QC said the abuse had had “significant impact” on the 27-year-old victim.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred at the Co Antrim home the defendant shared with his elderly parents.

On June 15, 2018, the defendant's son visited the property to spend time with both his father and his grandparents.

He brought his girlfriend with him, and on that evening the defendant, his son and his son's girlfriend went to a local pub.

A Crown prosecutor said that whilst in the pub, the trio consumed “a great deal of alcohol” and were all intoxicated.

All three then left the pub and returned to the defendant's home, where more alcohol was consumed.

When they ran out of drink, the defendant's son went to an off-licence to buy more alcohol, and whilst he was absent the defendant made an advance to his son's girlfriend which was rejected.

After missing their last bus home, the couple decided to stay — and in the early hours of the following morning all three went to sleep in the same bed.

The defendant's son passed out in what the Crown called a “drunken stupor”, and during the course of the early hours of June 16, his girlfriend was woken from her sleep to find she was being sexually abused by the older man.

The defendant was disturbed by a mobile phone ringing, which allowed the 27-year-old to get off the bed and leave the bedroom.

She fled the house, made contact with relatives and the police were informed about what had just occurred.

The defendant was arrested and whilst he initially denied the woman's claims, he later admitted the two charges against him.

Judge Fowler said that after reading a statement written by the woman abused by the defendant, it was clear the June 2018 incident has had a significant impact on her.

The Judge revealed: “Due to feeling unsafe, the victim decided to leave her home, her town and her family to start afresh elsewhere.

“She now feels isolated and has issues with trust. Her relationship with the defendant's son ended, she became less outgoing and socially withdrawn and she now experiences anxiety.”

Turning to the defendant, Judge Fowler revealed the father-of-three has good mental and physical health — but “appears to have something of a drink problem.”

Pointing out that whilst the defendant initially denied the charges, the Judge said his guilty plea “vindicated his victim.”

He added the defendant “exploited her vulnerability due to her level of intoxication.”

As well as being issued with a two-year sentence, the defendant was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and was made the subject of a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.