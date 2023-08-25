Co Antrim man to face trial for allegedly sexually abusing schoolgirl

A Co Antrim man is to stand trial for allegedly subjecting a schoolgirl to repeated sexual abuse, a judge has ordered.

Matthew Arthur Elliott appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on a total of 26 charges.

The 22-year-old, of Glenbawn Avenue in Dunmurry, faces eight counts of inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

He is also accused of sexual communication with the same alleged victim and causing her to watch him engage in sexual activity.

Elliott is further charged with 10 counts of possessing an indecent photograph of a child and five counts of having an extreme pornographic image.

The alleged offences relate to a period between June 2020 and September 2021.

During a preliminary enquiry, Elliott confirmed that he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage.

Defence lawyer Eoghan McKenna did not contest submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Francis Rafferty returned Elliott for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Mr Rafferty released the accused on bail to appear again at his arraignment on a date to be fixed.