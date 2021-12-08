Co Antrim man to stand trial for murder of Jason Lee Martin after guilty plea for unlawful killing rejected

A guilty plea by a young Co Antrim man to the unlawful killing of Ballymena man Jason Lee Martin on June 27 last year was rejected on Wednesday as he went on trial for his murder.

Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock, from Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by way of "diminished responsibility" of the 31-year-old, who died after being stabbed during a party.

However, prosecutor Richard Weir QC told Antrim Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, he had taken instructions and that was to "reject" that plea and would ask the court to continue with the murder charge against 19-year-old McClintock.

In response, trial judge Mr Justice Humphreys told the jury of eight women and four men that meant "it is not in dispute that the defendant killed Jason Lee Martin. That is something you are not going to have to decide.

"It is accepted that the victim died at the hands of the defendant," said the judge, who added their task was to consider whether McClintock could "avail of the defence of diminished responsibility".

Mr Justice Humphreys said "the key area" for the jury to examine and consider would be the evidence of two consultant psychiatrists on the "mental state of the defendant", which is the focus of the defence case of diminished responsibility.

The judge added it was "not the case of the defendant saying he is not guilty of any offence, its either murder or manslaughter, and that's the task you will be asked to carry out".