Co Antrim man who attacked partner wearing steel toed cap boots sentenced

A Co Antrim man who repeatedly kicked his partner with steel toe cap boots in a hotel room has been handed an eight-month jail sentence.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard how staff at the city centre hotel “were made aware there was blood on the walls and sheets” in the room where 30-year-old Jamie Cooper had been staying with his partner on April 29.

The victim was seen “holding her face” and when police asked her what happened, she told them the pair had been in the hotel for three days and Cooper had “threatened to kill her if she didn’t stay with him”.

The prosecution lawyer outlined how Cooper had verbally abused the woman and slapped her to the floor where he was “kicking her while wearing steel toe cap boots”, leaving her bruised, bloody and swollen.

“She begged him to stop, and he told her to be quiet in case someone would hear,” said the lawyer, who added that Cooper was taken to hospital as he was complaining of “chest pains”.

However, during his time in hospital, Cooper attempted to run away.

Appearing at court by video link from prison Cooper, from Carneybaun Park in Portrush, entered guilty pleas to making a threat to kill, inflicting actual bodily harm, attempting to escape lawful custody and resisting police.

In addition to the eight-month prison sentence, Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop also imposed a two-year restraining order.