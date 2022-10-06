Co Antrim man who rammed police car and injured officer spared jail term

Having heard that 42-year-old John McAuley has “lucrative employment” painting electric pylons, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC also ordered him to pay £5,000 compensation to the police — £4,000 for the car he damaged and £1,000 to the officer he injured.

The Antrim Crown Court judge warned McAuley that if he breached either aspect of the combination order, the three years of probation or the 100 hours of community service, “come prepared for custody”.

McAuley, from Drumalla Park in Carnlough, had admitted charges of dangerous driving and driving dangerously while unfit on November 9, last year, while a further charge if attempting to cause GBH to the constable was not pursued.

Prosecuting counsel Michael Chambers had outlined how police were in the Co Antrim town in another matter when they spotted a BMW coming down the Manse Road. A police constable raised his right hand to signal the driver to stop.

However, McAuley accelerated and swerved into the centre of the road to avoid a parked car and “clipped” the officer’s right hand as he jumped out of the way.

The BMW went around the corner but when he found the road blocked by other officers, he reversed at speed and it was only thanks to the officer’s swift action of jumping through a gap that he was not crushed between McAuley’s car and metal railings.

“Boxed in” by two other police vehicles which he also crashed into, the 42-year-old was arrested at the scene and failed a roadside breathalyser but when he was taken into custody, he failed to give a sample.

During police interviews, he “apologised repeatedly” for his actions and said he had “panicked” when he saw the officers because he had been drinking.

Judge McCormick revealed that McAuley has 27 previous convictions including relevant entries for dangerous driving and assaulting police, “signalling that he has scant regard for public servants”.

Describing the dangerous driving aspect as “appalling,” the judge said it was an aggravating matter that he was trying to evade the police when he knew he had been drinking and something which had put the officers in danger.

Due to McAuley showing a “total disregard for public safety and the safety of public servants,” she had given “very close consideration” to jailing the Co Antrim man but the judge added there were “exceptional circumstances” in his life at that time, circumstances which he had taken steps to address.

Imposing the compensation and combination orders, Judge McCormick allowed McAuley six months to pay.