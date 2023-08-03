Co Antrim men in court after one went AWOL from prison

Two Antrim men appeared in court today after one of them went AWOL from prison.

While 27-year-old Scott McKeown appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video-link from prison, his co-accused Colin McKeown (age unknown), appeared in court in person.

Both men confirmed they understood the charges against them.

Scott McKeown, from Thyme Park in Antrim, is charged with being unlawfully at large between 20-23 January this year.

Colin McKeown, of the same address, is accused of aiding and abetting the unlawfully at large and a further charge of obstructing police.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against each of the accused, a submission which was conceded by defence solicitor Peter Prenter.

Returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial, District Judge Rosie Watters scheduled the arraignment to be heard on October 12.