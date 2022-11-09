Co Antrim nurse admits her careless driving caused death of colleague in Ballymena car crash

At Antrim Crown Court today, 51-year-old Maymole Jose denied causing the death of Shymol Thomas by dangerous driving, but admitted causing her death by driving carelessly on the Crankhill Road in Ballymena on June 21, 2019.

Jose, from Greenvale Park Glen in Antrim, entered similar pleas to two further counts of causing grievous bodily injury to two male victims in the same incident, also by careless driving.

Married mother-of-three Mrs Thomas was originally from the Kerala region in southern India but lived in Antrim and worked as a nurse at Antrim Area Hospital when she died.

She had been a front-seat passenger in a red Toyota Yaris being driven by Jose who was herself critically injured when she collided with a Volkswagen Passat.

Defence counsel Steven Molloy said while legal papers are “voluminous”, the majority of witnesses could potentially be agreed ahead of any trial which, would take around a week to hear.

Adjourning the case for three weeks for review with a trial date next May, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said: “We are dealing with the tragic death of someone who, I have no doubt, was very much loved by their family and friends, so if there’s going to be any further enquired or expert report, those should be managed in such a way not to delay the trial date.”