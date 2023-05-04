Co Antrim pensioner avoids jail over indecent assault of teenager

Belfast Crown Court heard he was known to the victim's family, and the abuse occurred when the then 17-year old called at his home with food — © Peter Morrison

A Co Antrim pensioner who indecently assaulted a "vulnerable" woman 46 years his junior avoided an immediate jail term today (Thursday).

William McDowell was handed a nine-month sentence which was suspended for two years by Judge Patricia Smyth.

The 79-year old, from Graymount Road in Newtownabbey, was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years after he admitted a single count of indecently assaulting a female on a date between March 15 and 19, 2008.

Belfast Crown Court heard McDowell was known to the victim's family, and the abuse occurred when the then 17-year old called at his home with food.

After being invited in, McDowell told her to give him a hug and pulled her into his knee. He then put his hand down her top and felt her breasts, prompting her to tell him to stop.

McDowell then tried to indecently assault her again but she stood up and told him 'just stop right there'. McDowell asked her 'do you love me?' but she refused to answer and, feeling scared, she left the house.

After revealing what happened to her to an older woman a week after the incident, the victim's family were informed but her father didn't believe her.

When she was aged 26, she made an official complainant to the PSNI and McDowell was arrested. He initially claimed the victim had never been in his home - but later confessed to what he'd done.

Describing the victim as "a vulnerable person", Judge Smyth spoke of the impact the incident has had on her.

The Judge told the pensioner "it's clear she has had a number of issues in her life, both before this offence and afterwards.

"In her mind she feels that a lot of her difficulties have been exacerbated by what you did ... and she has experienced fear and anxiety of bumping into you over the years."

The Belfast Recorder said she had taken into consideration defence submissions made on behalf of McDowell, which set out health issues concerning both he and his wife.

Also taken into consideration were McDowell's expressions of remorse, his clear criminal record and his guilty plea.

Regarding the latter, Judge Smyth said his admission "spared the victim the distress of coming to court and relaying what happened to her many years ago."

After she imposed the suspended sentence, Judge Smyth warned McDowell that if he committed any further offending within the next two years he could expect to go "straight to prison."