Co Antrim rogue trader ordered to pay almost £3k compensation following ‘exceptionally poor’ work

Rogue trader given conditional discharge and ordered to pay victim £2,750 by Belfast Magistrates' Court. Pic by Liam McBurney.

A tradesman who carried out “exceptionally poor quality” building work has been given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £2,750 in compensation to his victim.

Barney Doherty (23), of Longlands Avenue, Newtownabbey, trading as Drives and Patios, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

The case was brought by the Department for the Economy’s Trading Standards Service (TSS) after Mr Doherty failed to carry out work to a professional standard of skill and care and failed to provide key documentation – including the consumer’s cancellation rights – as is required by law.

It happened after the self-employed trader was contacted by the customer who had seen an advert for Drives and Patios on Facebook Marketplace.

Mr Doherty called to the woman’s home in Belfast in August 2021 and agreed to lay paving stones at the front and rear of her property for a fee of £2,500.

Work began the next day and payments were made as the work progressed.

But in early September 2021 the rogue trader demanded additional payments for work which the homeowner says she never asked to be done.

It included the roof being cleaned and the front boundary wall being repointed.

The victim ended up paying £3,350 to Mr Doherty, who was accompanied by a team of workmen.

She subsequently lodged a complaint with the TSS which carried out an investigation.

The quality of work carried out was deemed to be of a poor standard by a chartered building surveyor, who carried out an expert assessment.

They found that some drainage outlets had been paved over and described the repointing exercise as being “of exceptionally poor quality”.

The report estimated the cost of remedial work to be £2,150 (plus VAT).

Alison Gilchrist of the TSS said: “This is another example of a trader carrying out poor quality and overpriced work, leaving his victim with a huge bill to get the job completed properly.

"At a time of rising prices and increased cost of living, it’s hugely important for consumers to have confidence in local tradespeople and to expect good quality and professional services.

"TSS remains committed to investigating those traders that take advantage of consumers and do not comply with the law.”

The watchdog has offered the following advice for consumers seeking a reputable tradesperson:

• Ask your neighbours, family or other tradespeople for personal recommendations of builders who have worked for them and carried out a good job.

• Speak to previous customers for references and view the work, where possible

• Check that they are a member of a trade body with an arbitration scheme

• Get everything in writing and agree a price

• Never pay up front and never pay cash

• Get at least three quotes

• Always say no to doorstep sellers and be wary of online advertisements.

• Always get a detailed written quotation/contract and agree a price

Anyone who believes they have been similarly affected is advised to contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.