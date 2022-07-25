Co Antrim woman who allegedly threatened to kill judge barred from going within 100m of courthouse

A Co Antrim woman accused of threatening to kill a judge has been barred from going within 100 metres of his courthouse.

The prohibition was imposed on Olivia Girvan, 25, as she was granted bail at the High Court on charges which also include a similar threat against a social worker.

But her 28-year-old partner and co-accused, Michael Wray, is to remain in custody.

Mr Justice Humphreys said: “To treat a social worker and a district judge with this level of contempt is utterly despicable.”

Girvan, of Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, and Wray, from Sunningdale Park in the town, are jointly charged with five offences on dates between July 12-13.

They include making threats to kill both District Judge Nigel Broderick and the social worker, and sending menacing messages through a public communications network.

The prosecution centres on alleged emails relating to separate legal proceedings which the couple are involved in.

Crown lawyer Fiona O’Kane claimed the messages reflected the couple’s dissatisfaction with an adjudication made in that case.

One email stated: “I will burn that building down with them all in it if no one listens to me… It’s their own fault if they get f***** up by me.”

Another allegedly threatened: “I’m going to kill the social and Broderick. Let’s have some f****** fun.”

The court heard that a third email declared: “All socials are targets”.

When Wray was arrested he claimed “it was Olivia”, Mrs O’Kane disclosed.

But according to the prosecutor it remains unclear whether both accused were involved in the messages.

Defence barrister Connell Trainor suggested emails may have been sent while one of his clients was intoxicated.

He acknowledged, however: “Any threats against a member of social services or a judge has to be treated with the utmost seriousness – that has been conveyed to both applicants.

“Our system is contingent on professionals going about their daily business without being under threat.”

Stressing the seriousness of the charges, Mr Justice Humphreys said: “The role played by these professionals in the administration of justice is of the utmost importance to society.”

He refused bail to Wray due to the risk of re-offending, but ruled that Girvan can be released on conditions including a ban on accessing the internet.

The judge further ordered: “There will be a prohibition on being within 100 metres of the social worker’s address or 100 metres of Ballymena courthouse, save for (attending) ongoing legal proceedings.”